Police: Person of interest held in Arlington Heights double homicide

Arlington Heights Police are holding a person of interest in their investigation of the homicide of a man and woman, who were found early Saturday inside their home in the 0-99 block of South Derbyshire Lane, officials said.

Officers received a call around 12:32 a.m. today from the home in which the telephone line was left open but no discernible conversation was imparted, police said in a news release.

Officers conducted a well-being check at the home and found two people with traumatic injuries. Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics determined both victims were beyond medical attention, police said.

Police detectives and forensic technicians are in the preliminary stage of "a very complex investigation" supported by the Major Case Assistance Team, police said.

Deputy Chief Nathan Hayes said both victims lived in the house, but would not confirm whether anyone else lives there. He also wouldn't say where the victims were found or if they were found together.

"We don't believe there's any threat to the public," he said. "We want to reiterate that evidence suggests this incident is contained and there is no further risk to the community."

The Cook County medical examiner's office will review the case Sunday to officially determine the cause and manner of death, police said.

No further information is being released Saturday, police said.

Daily Herald staff writer Russell Lissau contributed to this report.