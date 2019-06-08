Man, woman found dead in Arlington Heights home, police say

Arlington Heights Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman, who were found early today inside a home in the 0-99 block of South Derbyshire Lane.

Officers received a call around 12:32 a.m. today from the home in which the telephone line was left open but no discernible conversation was imparted.

Officers conducted a well-being check at the home and found two people with traumatic injuries. Arlington Heights Fire Department paramedics determined the victims were beyond medical attention, according to a news release.

Police detectives and forensic technicians are in the preliminary stage of "a very complex investigation" supported by the Major Case Assistance Team, officials said.

"Although only limited information is available at this point, evidence suggests that this incident is contained. There is no further risk to the community," police said in the release.

The Cook County medical examiner's office will review the case Sunday to determine the cause and manner of death.

No further information is being released today, police said.