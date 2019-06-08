Electronic music fans converge on Hoffman Estates for Day 2 of Spring Awakening

G Jones performs during Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Ashley Lane and Dan Khan pose for a photo at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Flosstradamus performs at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Festival goers dance during G Jones' set at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Visual animations are projected on a screen during What So Not's set at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

The guitarist for What So Not is embraced by festival goers at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Festival goers dance at Day 2 of Spring Awakening Music Festival on Saturday in Hoffman Estates. Colin Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times

Thousands of electronic music fans gathered in Hoffman Estates on Saturday for the second day of the Spring Awakening Music Festival.

With heavy bass lines booming from multiple stages, they danced and swayed and bounced to myriad beats.

They were all about the groove, the rhythm, the vibe.

"Good vibes," a woman who identified herself as Gabby said when asked why she journeyed to a 27-acre, otherwise-vacant site adjacent to the Sears Centre for the festival. "Very good vibes."

Spring Awakening is in its eighth year, but this is the first at the Sears Centre. It relocated from much smaller digs in Chicago.

And the extra space was needed Saturday. Attendance was projected to be about 30,000 people, and people streamed in throughout the day.

West Chicago resident Vanessa Mata came to Spring Awakening with two friends. It was her first music festival, and she had a blast.

"There are so many artists and so many different types of music to enjoy," she said. "And you're surrounded by people you love, which makes the experience even better."

Electronic music fan Jessica West was at the first Spring Awakening, and she returned this year. She and a couple of friends danced for a bit in front of a mobile DJ stage called the Good Bus.

West said electronic music gives her "a sense of relief from everyday life."

"This allows me to release all the stresses that I have," she said.

Attendees also could ride Ferris wheels, enjoy snacks from food trucks and booths and shop for T-shirts, glass jewelry, tapestries and more.

Artist Erika Lizette Doyle was among the vendors, selling pins and other items bearing images she created under the banner Evol Chicago.

"For me, going to festivals is all about connecting with the people, and the vibes," said Doyle, a North Riverside resident. "It's about good music and good people, and people who appreciate the art that we do."

The festival concludes Sunday. Gates will open at 1 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

Attendees must be at least 18.

Sunday tickets range from $79 to $129, plus service fees and tax. They can be purchased at the festival website.

Parking is an additional cost, and passes must be purchased online. General parking is $22.15 and preferred parking is $37.60, including fees.

For more information, visit springawakeningfestival.com.