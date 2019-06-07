 
News

Trump suspends proposed tariffs on Mexico after deal reached on migrants, he says

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 6/7/2019 7:53 PM
hello
  • President Donald Trump gives thumbs up before departing Shannon Airport, Friday in Shannon, Ireland.

    President Donald Trump gives thumbs up before departing Shannon Airport, Friday in Shannon, Ireland. Associated Press

  • President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One after arriving Friday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.

    President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One after arriving Friday at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump said Friday evening he has "indefinitely suspended" tariffs he has threatened to impose Monday on Mexican imports.

Trump said on Twitter that the U.S. and Mexico "reached a signed agreement" Friday night.

The president said Mexico "has agreed to take strong measures to stem the tide of Migration through Mexico, and to our Southern Border."

He did not elaborate. He said more details would be coming from the State Department.

After a week of threats, Trump had declared earlier that "there is a good chance" the U.S. will strike a deal with Mexico to avert the tariffs he's scheduled to take effect Monday to force the U.S. ally to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Trump tweeted his more optimistic view from Air Force One as he flew home from Europe, but added, "If we are unable to make the deal, Mexico will begin paying Tariffs at the 5% level on Monday!"

The tweet marked a change in tone from earlier Friday, when his spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters: "Our position has not changed. The tariffs are going forward as of Monday."

Trump has often said unpredictability helps him negotiate.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 