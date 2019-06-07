Learn mental health first-aid

The Aspen Drive Library in Vernon Hills will host a two-part mental health first-aid program Saturday and June 15. The programs run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day at the library, 701 Aspen Drive. Participation is free. You'll learn how to help someone who is developing a mental health problem or is experiencing a mental health crisis. The course will cover risk factors and warning signs for mental health and addiction concerns, strategies for how to help someone in crisis and non-crisis situations, and where to turn for help. To register, call (847) 362-2330 or go to webres.cooklib.org. You can register at the library, too.