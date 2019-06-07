Imprisoned former Bartlett teacher charged with sexually abusing second child

hello

A former elementary school teacher in Bartlett who already is in prison for the sexual abuse of one child now has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a second child -- a 9-year-old girl at Bartlett Elementary School during the 2002-03 school year.

Kevin Kilgallen, 52, who is serving time at the downstate Shawnee Correctional Center, appeared Friday on the new charge at the Rolling Meadows courthouse. Bail was set at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for July 5.

In 2004, Kilgallen was sentenced to 30 years in prison after his conviction on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 13.

On Feb. 20 of this year, a woman told Bartlett police that Kilgallen had sexually abused her when he was her teacher more than 16 years ago.