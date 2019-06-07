 
News

Images: Opening night at Spring Awakening music fest

 
Steve Lundy
 
 
Updated 6/7/2019 7:53 PM
hello
Girls dance as they listen to Axilon.
  Girls dance as they listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People dance as they listen to Axilon.
  People dance as they listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People listen to Axilon.
  People listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A concertgoer blows out a vape as she listens to Axilon.
  A concertgoer blows out a vape as she listens to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chloe Frankowski left, and Lindsey Choate, both of St. Charles sport some glitter.
  Chloe Frankowski left, and Lindsey Choate, both of St. Charles sport some glitter.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Marcos Herrera of Des Plaines wears a mask.
  Marcos Herrera of Des Plaines wears a mask.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Axilon performs.
  Axilon performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Girls bang their heads.
  Girls bang their heads.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
  Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Concertgoers offer high fives.
  Concertgoers offer high fives.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville sports some glittery jewelry on her face.
  Sabrina Mella of Libertyville sports some glittery jewelry on her face.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Katie Nordstrom and Lexie Biggs of Kenosha, Wisconsin pose for a picture.
  Katie Nordstrom and Lexie Biggs of Kenosha, Wisconsin pose for a picture.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
  People rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
  Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
  Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The act Porn and Chicken performs.
  The act Porn and Chicken performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The act Porn and Chicken performs.
  The act Porn and Chicken performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
  Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids dance to the act Porn and Chicken.
  Kids dance to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Girls head bang.
  Girls head bang.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
  Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
  Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
  Kids rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Thousands flocked to Hoffman Estates Friday for day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival.
  Thousands flocked to Hoffman Estates Friday for day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday was day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival in Hoffman Estates.
  Friday was day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival in Hoffman Estates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
  Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
  Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People listen to electronic dance music.
  People listen to electronic dance music.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 