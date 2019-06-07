Images: Opening night at Spring Awakening music fest
Updated 6/7/2019 7:53 PM
Girls dance as they listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People dance as they listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People listen to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A concertgoer blows out a vape as she listens to Axilon.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Chloe Frankowski left, and Lindsey Choate, both of St. Charles sport some glitter.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Marcos Herrera of Des Plaines wears a mask.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Axilon performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Girls bang their heads.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Concertgoers offer high fives.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville sports some glittery jewelry on her face.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Katie Nordstrom and Lexie Biggs of Kenosha, Wisconsin pose for a picture.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The act Porn and Chicken performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
The act Porn and Chicken performs.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids dance to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Girls head bang.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Kids rock out to the act Porn and Chicken.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Thousands flocked to Hoffman Estates Friday for day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday was day one of the Spring Awakening Music Festival in Hoffman Estates.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Sabrina Mella of Libertyville dances.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Friday at the Spring Awakening.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
People listen to electronic dance music.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer