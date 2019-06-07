Images: Girls state softball semifinals: St. Charles East, St. Francis, Huntley
Updated 6/7/2019 10:32 PM
See all the action from the girls state semifinal softball games on Friday featuring St. Charles East, St. Francis and Huntley High Schools.
St. Francis coach Ralph Remus talks with Tarin Malloy before her first at-bat against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Krista Sbarra celebrates scoring the first run of the game in the sixth inning against Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley centerfielder Kendra Mitchell signals right fielder Taylor Zielinski to let her know the pitch against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' left fielder Kellyn Langton fields a base hit by Bishop McNamara's Leigha Campe in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis celebrates their win against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis second baseman Bridget Rath tries to force out Bishop McNamara's Riley Ford from the turf in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday. Runner Kylie Sullivan was then called out for interfering with Rath.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Marist's Easton Lotus lifts the ball for the umpire but Huntley's Lindsay Morgan is called safe at second in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Sofia Tenuta reacts after her RBI single in the third inning against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Madelynn Stout laughs with teammates after she and Katelyn Royer scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning against Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Annika Norman smiles as she high fives teammate Kristina Sherwin after scoring in the fifth inning against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley right fielder Taylor Zielinski and centerfielder Kendra Mitchell, right, celebrate the Red Raiders victory over Marist after Zielinski caught the last out in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fans use player face posters as shade tools at the St. Charles East vs Joliet West Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Katie Arrambide winds up against Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Carlee Jo Clark signals teammates in the dugout after her fifth inning double against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday. She later scored the first of six runs in the inning.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis pitcher Carlee Jo Clark smiles in a team meeting in the pitching circle with only one out remaining in the victory against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Shannon Cooney tosses her bat after walking in the fifth inning against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Carlee Jo Clark hits a double in the fifth inning against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bishop McNamara catcher Kara Kleinert sweep tags St. Francis' Lucy Yunker out in the fourth inning in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Lucy Yunker looks for the umpire's call after she was tagged out trying steal home on a fly ball in the fourth inning against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Kristina Sherwin reacts to her second double against Bishop McNamara in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Bridget Rath covers first base to force out Bishop McNamara's Gillian McDermott for the first out of the first inning in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Francis' Bishop McNamara's in the Class 3A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Grace Kutz, middle, hugs pitcher Briana Bower after the victory over Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Katie Arrambide and Kati Gheorghe, right, come off the field after holding Joliet West scoreless in the sixth inning in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East pitcher Katie Arrambide and catcher Paige Ligocki walk off the field together after the Saints defeated Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Krista Sbarra celebrates scoring the first run of the game in the sixth inning against Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Krista Sbarra is called safe at home as Joliet West's Morgan Gersch swipe tags her in the sixth inning in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Krista Sbarra is called safe at home as Joliet West's Morgan Gersch swipe tags her in the sixth inning in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Krista Sbarra tells teammate St. Charles East's Katie Arrambide where to expect the first pitch from Joliet West in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Kayla Richarson is tagged out by Joliet West's Lauren Russell in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
St. Charles East's Madelynn Stout lines out to Joliet West third baseman Ambria May in the fourth inning in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Grace Kutz, middle, hugs pitcher Briana Bower after the victory over Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley first baseman Grace Kutz and pitcher Brianna Bower have a moment together before the last half inning against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Grace Kutz runs to first base with an RBI in the third inning against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Briana Bower pitches against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley shortstop Victoria Schulte throws out Marist's Kelly Walinski to end the first inning in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Briana Bower throws out Marist's Madison Garofalo in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Lindsay Morgan hustles up the first base line to record a bunt single against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Kendra Mitchell catches a fly out by Marist's Cassie Lindmark in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Huntley's Briana Bower and Grace Kutz hug in celebration of their victory against Marist in the Class 4A state softball semifinal game in Peoria Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
