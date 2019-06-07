Feder: WBBM Newsradio plans big sendoff for Kris Kridel

Look for Sherman Kaplan to return to WBBM 780-AM/105.9-FM today to join in the farewell festivities for his longtime anchor partner, Kris Kridel, Robert Feder writes.

Kaplan, who retired from the Entercom all-news station in 2015, launched the "Noon Business Hour" with Kridel in 2001.

Kridel's last broadcast will be during today's noon show, which will feature two segments dedicated to her illustrious 34-year career there. A gathering in the newsroom will follow.

