Mini horse brings big smiles to seniors in Bartlett
Updated 6/6/2019 5:20 PM
hello
Residents of Clare Oaks senior living community in Bartlett had a special teenage visitor Thursday, but she wasn't anyone granddaughter or a student volunteer.
Sunny, a 14-year-old miniature therapy horse, dropped by the community, led by owners Diane Wlezien and her husband, Michael Cussen, of Woodstock. They walked around and met about two dozen residents in her half-hour visit, which was co-sponsored by Clare Oaks and JourneyCare.
related
advertisement
Sunny has been doing therapeutic work for about four years, visiting nursing homes, hospitals and homes, Wlezien said. They live on a farm in Woodstock.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.