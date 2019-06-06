Mini horse brings big smiles to seniors in Bartlett

hello

Residents of Clare Oaks senior living community in Bartlett had a special teenage visitor Thursday, but she wasn't anyone granddaughter or a student volunteer.

Sunny, a 14-year-old miniature therapy horse, dropped by the community, led by owners Diane Wlezien and her husband, Michael Cussen, of Woodstock. They walked around and met about two dozen residents in her half-hour visit, which was co-sponsored by Clare Oaks and JourneyCare.

Sunny has been doing therapeutic work for about four years, visiting nursing homes, hospitals and homes, Wlezien said. They live on a farm in Woodstock.