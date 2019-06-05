Warrant: Driver was racing in Aurora hit-and-run that killed boy, 8

hello

Izaiah Lopez was killed on March 24 while crossing Lake Street in Aurora with his grandfather.

A man charged in a March hit-and-run that killed an 8-year-old boy on Aurora's west side was racing an SUV at the time and ran a red light, according to a recently unsealed search warrant.

Christopher A. Carrillo, 28, of the 1300 block of Dunham Road, Aurora, faces several felony charges, the most severe being failure to report an accident causing death in the March 24 crash at Lake Street and Plum Avenue, a crime punishable by a top prison term of 15 years.

Izaiah Lopez, a second-grader at Gates Elementary School, was killed and his grandfather, Juan Orenlas, 53, was injured in the crash.

An Aurora police affidavit included in a recently unsealed search warrant for Carrillo's social media posts and private messages shows Carrillo exited his Ford Fusion and walked back to the scene of the crash to see what happened.

Carrillo made up stories about a cousin sleeping in his car; police had to review surveillance videos from a nearby Walgreens to confirm the Fusion was Carrillo's before arresting him, according to the affidavit.

Police interviewed Carrillo's cousin, Ivan Gomez, who was a front-seat passenger. Gomez, 18, told police they were headed south on Lake Street (Route 31) and stopped at the light on Illinois Avenue, according to the affidavit.

"When the light turned green, Christopher began to race with a gold-colored SUV. As both vehicles were traveling south, the gold SUV applied its brakes. Christopher attempted to apply his brakes, but the brakes appeared to fail," police wrote.

"After the accident, Christopher drove around the block and parked the vehicle near the accident scene," the affidavit continued. "Christopher told Ivan to leave and threatened him if he told anyone about the accident."

After police arrested Carrillo, he waived his right to remain silent and admitted fleeing after the crash because he didn't have a driver's license or insurance, according to the affidavit.

Izaiah's aunt, Evangelina Ornelas, called Carrillo's actions "disgusting."

"He killed my nephew trying to impress his passenger, then drove down my family's street, whipped around the corner, parked, walked over to the accident and saw what he did. Then he lied about it after being interviewed and went on with his life for a week," she said. "I do hope they up the charges on him. His charges and consequences should be more severe."

Asked if the Kane County state's attorney office was considering upgraded charges, a spokesman said the office doesn't comment on ongoing cases.

Carrillo is being held at the county jail on $75,000 bail and due in court on July 17.