Walker to discuss busy Springfield session in Arlington Heights

hello

State Rep. Mark Walker will discuss the recent busy Springfield legislative session Saturday morning in Arlington Heights.

The Arlington Heights Democrat invites residents for coffee and conversation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Panera Bread, 5 W. Rand Road. Legislation included approval of a graduated income tax amendment, legalization of recreational marijuana and expanded gambling.

"A lot happened in our spring session, and I'm eager to talk with residents about how new pieces of legislation could affect them," Walker said in a news release. "With so many noteworthy pieces of legislation passed, it's important everyone is informed. This is a great opportunity to learn more about these proposed laws and to share your thoughts or concerns."