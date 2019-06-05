Overturned semi causing delays on Route 53 ramp
Updated 6/5/2019 9:32 AM
An overturned semitrailer truck is causing traffic delays at the northbound Route 53 ramp near Lake-Cook Road, Sigalert is reporting.
The overturned semi is on the shoulder of the ramp, but is still causing delays of up to 10 minutes, the traffic website is reporting.
People are urged to find an alternate route.
