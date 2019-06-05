North Shore club offers guide on how to play pickleball

hello

Want to learn more about pickleball?

The fast-growing paddle sport is played with a perforated polymer ball and combines aspects of tennis, table tennis and badminton, and can be played indoors or outdoors.

In response to questions about the game and how to get started, a Glencoe pickleball club has assembled a guide to the sport that includes a description and history, playing tips, court dimensions, places to play, tournaments and more.

Visit https://indoored.com/pickleball/ for the guide.