Judge reduces murder verdict to involuntary manslaughter, gives man 27 years

The announcement Wednesday from a Rolling Meadows judge that he was reducing his verdict from first-degree murder to involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an Elk Grove Village man triggered an anguished outburst from the victim's family. Rising to their feet, the victim's mother and sisters hurled cries of "murderer" at Deon Moore, the dead man's cousin.

Visibly shaken, Moore sat with his head bowed as his relatives unleashed their anger. The 36-year-old Chicago man was convicted by Cook County Judge Steven Goebel in April of killing his cousin Larry Moore, 33, following an alcohol-fueled argument that unfolded around midnight on May 19, 2017, in the Devon Avenue motel where Larry Moore lived.

Deon Moore claimed he never intended to hurt the cousin he considered a brother. He said he only wanted to quiet him down. He claims he picked up a gun intending to "cold-cock" him but the gun accidentally discharged.

"Shocked and appalled" by Deon Moore's "blatant lies," Goebel said he remains unconvinced the incident played out as Moore described but is obliged to "follow my oath as a judge," which meant adhering to the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Goebel sentenced the Chicago man to a total of 27 years in prison, including a 14-year maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter and 13 years, one year shy of the maximum, for unlawful use of a weapon. Goebel ordered Moore to serve the sentences consecutively. Moore received credit for 1,169 days in custody, which includes credit for programs he completed while in custody, and will be eligible for parole after serving 50% of his sentence.

In explaining his decision, Goebel referred to Cook County Assistant Medical Examiner Adrienne Segovia, who testified Moore's death could have happened as Deon Moore described.

"The medical examiner's testimony is the reasonable doubt in this case," said Assistant Cook County Public Defender Caroline Glennon, who argued her client behaved recklessly but did not intend to kill.

Glennon said her client "wanted to accept responsibility from day one" to avoid putting his family through the pain of a trial, but plea negotiations broke down.

Prosecutor Denise Loiterstein countered the defense's claim of recklessness, saying Deon Moore striking his cousin in the face with a loaded gun initiated a series of events that "created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm" and concluded with Larry Moore's death.

Speaking for the family, Larry Moore's older sister LaMailede Moore described her brother as a good-natured, well-loved son, brother, uncle and friend. Her brother's loss further damaged a family that has already endured many losses, she said.

"What I can hope for is that one day you will bring more good into this world than you took," she said.

Insisting he is a changed man, Deon Moore expressed remorse.

"I never intended for any of this to happen," he said, adding "I've rehabilitated myself; my substance abuse and my thinking."