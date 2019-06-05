Gun stolen in 1969 discovered during Buffalo Grove traffic stop

hello

Buffalo Grove police arresting a Wheeling man Saturday on allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol found his passenger with a revolver reported stolen from Detroit in 1969, authorities said Wednesday.

"This is a classic example in that there is no such thing as a routine traffic stop, and additionally, traffic stops often lead to the discovery of serious crimes," Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said in an announcement of the arrests.

Rafael Rodriguez Jr., 20, of the 1500 block of Sanders Court in Wheeling, was stopped Saturday for speeding on Buffalo Grove Road near Bernard Drive, police said. He later was charged with speeding over the statutory limit and two counts of DUI, according to police.

After Rodriguez was taken into custody, a .22-caliber revolver was recovered from the vehicle and found to contain seven spent cartridges in the eight-round chamber, police say. A computer check found it listed as stolen 50 years ago.

Rodriguez's passenger, Eduardo A. Leon, 18, of the 1200 block of Mae Court in Wheeling, stated that the gun was his, police said.

Because Leon did not have a valid firearm owners identification card or a concealed carry license, the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved one charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, authorities said.

Leon has a court date of June 28 for the weapon charge and Rodriguez has a court date of July 9 for the driving charges.