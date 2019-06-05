Barrington village board sees 'tight' public works facility up close

Barrington's elected leaders this week toured the village's public works operations as officials remain in the early stages of exploring the 56-year-old facility's future.

Public Works Director Jeremie Lukowicz said the tour allowed two new village board members to learn about the facility and served as a refresher for the other officials. He said there is a need for a new building.

"It's a very tight facility," Lukowicz said. "It's very difficult, especially during winter operations, to get through."

Several vehicles must be left outside due to space problems, which doesn't help in trying to extend their useful lives, Lukowicz said.

The public works complex covers about 12,500 square feet divided into three sections where Raymond Avenue ends at the railroad tracks just east of Barrington High School. It includes the main garage built in 1963, a 36-year-old front office addition and four trailers.

Also on the Raymond Avenue site is Barrington's wastewater treatment plant, which serves the village and portions of Inverness and Barrington Hills. A section of the plant dates to the 1920s.

On the tour, the village board members gathered in a trailer before going through the main garage, the offices and the wastewater treatment plant.

As he made his way through the main garage, Trustee Jason Lohmeyer said the public works building is an issue that needs to be addressed.

"The question is, what is the appetite of the village to replace this," Lohmeyer said. "That's something that we're still kind of kicking around. Part of it is, you've got to find funding. And that's a real issue. That's the reason why we're getting a real good look at it, to see the state of it."

For now, the village is spending money to fix the current complex. Last month, the village board approved a combined $206,258 in work at the public works structures that'll include heating, ventilation and air conditioning upgrades, roof renovations and replacement of five overhead doors.

Lukowicz said he would want to plan a new facility that will last the next 50 to 100 years.

In Mundelein, the village plans to spend about $23 million for construction of a new public works and engineering headquarters.