Suburban Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan

Muslims around the world on Tuesday ended the monthlong observance of intermittent fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with the communal prayers and celebration of Eid.

"Eid al-Fitr" or "Feast of the Fast-Breaking" is celebrated with a morning of congregational prayers followed by lunches, festivities, gift giving and family visits.

At the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville, area Muslims attended one of the three Eid services. Foundation President Jaseem Anwar welcomed worshippers before a time of prayer, teaching and encouragement. Speakers included Imam Azfar Uddin, Walid Khayr and Habib Bawani.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to attain piety, and to learn self-discipline, self-restraint and compassion toward the less fortunate.

Giving to charity also is emphasized during the month.