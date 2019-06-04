 
Suburban Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 6/4/2019 4:34 PM
  • Walid Khayr greets worshippers after speaking at one of the Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. Muslims celebrate Eid to mark the end of the monthlong intermittent fasting of Ramadan.

      Walid Khayr greets worshippers after speaking at one of the Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. Muslims celebrate Eid to mark the end of the monthlong intermittent fasting of Ramadan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Islamic Foundation North held three Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday in Libertyville. For Muslims, Eid marks the end of Ramadan.

      Islamic Foundation North held three Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday in Libertyville. For Muslims, Eid marks the end of Ramadan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Families take photos after Tuesday's Eid prayer and celebration at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville.

      Families take photos after Tuesday's Eid prayer and celebration at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Walid Khayr speaks during one of three Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville.

      Walid Khayr speaks during one of three Eid prayer and celebration services Tuesday at the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • Islamic Foundation North President Jaseem Anwar (facing camera) greets others during Tuesday's Eid prayer and celebration in Libertyville. For Muslims, Eid marks the end of Ramadan.

      Islamic Foundation North President Jaseem Anwar (facing camera) greets others during Tuesday's Eid prayer and celebration in Libertyville. For Muslims, Eid marks the end of Ramadan. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Muslims around the world on Tuesday ended the monthlong observance of intermittent fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan with the communal prayers and celebration of Eid.

"Eid al-Fitr" or "Feast of the Fast-Breaking" is celebrated with a morning of congregational prayers followed by lunches, festivities, gift giving and family visits.

At the Islamic Foundation North in Libertyville, area Muslims attended one of the three Eid services. Foundation President Jaseem Anwar welcomed worshippers before a time of prayer, teaching and encouragement. Speakers included Imam Azfar Uddin, Walid Khayr and Habib Bawani.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to attain piety, and to learn self-discipline, self-restraint and compassion toward the less fortunate.

Giving to charity also is emphasized during the month.

