 
News

Hoffman Estates officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 6/4/2019 10:44 AM
hello

Veteran Hoffman Estates police Officer David Domin is being mourned by colleagues and village officials after he was killed Monday afternoon in an off-duty motorcycle crash in South Barrington.

The 49-year-old Bartlett resident had been a member of the Hoffman Estates Police Department for 23 years, officials said.

Hoffman Estates village board members expressed their condolences to Police Chief Ted Bos at their meeting Monday night.

Domin was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates at 2:43 p.m. Monday, following a 12:25 p.m. collision between his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2006 Chevrolet work van on Route 59 near Arboretum Drive in South Barrington.

The driver of the van, 33-year-old Daniel Vizcaya of Aurora, was not injured and neither vehicle had any passengers.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash. Route 59 remained closed between Higgins and Penny roads until about 9 p.m. Monday.

Related Coverage
Motorcyclist dies in crash with work van in South Barrington
Related Article
Motorcyclist dies in crash with work van in South Barrington
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 