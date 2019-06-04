Hoffman Estates officer killed in off-duty motorcycle crash

Veteran Hoffman Estates police Officer David Domin is being mourned by colleagues and village officials after he was killed Monday afternoon in an off-duty motorcycle crash in South Barrington.

The 49-year-old Bartlett resident had been a member of the Hoffman Estates Police Department for 23 years, officials said.

Hoffman Estates village board members expressed their condolences to Police Chief Ted Bos at their meeting Monday night.

Domin was pronounced dead at St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates at 2:43 p.m. Monday, following a 12:25 p.m. collision between his 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2006 Chevrolet work van on Route 59 near Arboretum Drive in South Barrington.

The driver of the van, 33-year-old Daniel Vizcaya of Aurora, was not injured and neither vehicle had any passengers.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash. Route 59 remained closed between Higgins and Penny roads until about 9 p.m. Monday.