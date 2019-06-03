 
Politics

Pritzker wouldn't put Chicago casino downtown

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 6/3/2019 10:04 PM
  • Gov. J.B. Pritzker meets with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Monday.

    Gov. J.B. Pritzker meets with the Chicago Sun-Times Editorial Board on Monday. Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday he would prefer a newly allowed Chicago casino be located separately from the downtown business district and away from McCormick Place.

While stressing the decision on locating the casino belongs to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago City Council, the governor said his preference is for the casino to be put in an area that hasn't benefited from downtown's building boom.

Pritzker would not name potential sites, but his comments would appear to help the prospects of the old Michael Reese Hospital property at 31st Street and the lake or the former South Works property at 83rd Street and the lake. Another possibility is the Illinois International Port District land on the Southeast Side.

