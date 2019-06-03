Motorcyclist dies in crash with work van in South Barrington
Updated 6/3/2019 7:07 PM
A 49-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after a crash with a work van on Route 59 near Arboretum Drive in South Barrington, according to a news release from the South Barrington Police Department.
The crash occurred about 12:25 p.m. Paramedics took the man to St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates, where he died, the release said. Authorities did not provide his name or hometown.
Route 59 remained closed between Higgins Road and Penny Road at 5 p.m. Monday as authorities investigated the crash.
