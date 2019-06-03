Midlothian Road in Libertyville closing June 14-17

Metra will close Midlothian Road to through traffic from Route 137 to Peterson Road in Libertyville beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 14, Lake County officials announced Monday.

The road is scheduled to reopen the afternoon of Monday, June 17. The closure is necessary to improve ride quality at the existing railroad crossing, and the work will include track repairs and resurfacing, officials said.

Local traffic will be allowed from Peterson Road to the Prairie Crossing Metra Station parking lot. A detour will take drivers from Route 137 to Route 45 to Peterson Road.