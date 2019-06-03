James Holzhauer's "Jeopardy!" reign, by the numbers

Editor's note: Statistics were compiled as of the end of James Holzhauer's 32-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" which was broken during Monday's show.

By Bill Rice Jr.

Special to the Daily Herald

James Holzhauer -- the professional sports gambler from Naperville who averaged $76,944 in winnings during his 32-game streak on "Jeopardy!" -- has become a cultural phenomenon.

What has this contrarian strategist accomplished and how did he accomplish this? The numbers perhaps give us an answer:

O: Number of Daily Double clues answered incorrectly by Holzhauer in game's "Double Jeopardy" round (Note: Holzhauer is 50-for-50 on these high-money wagers.)

2: Number of games (out of 32) Holzhauer could have lost if he answered incorrectly in "Final Jeopardy."

5: Number of games in which Holzhauer won more than $100,000.

15: Number of games in which Holzhauer won more than $80,000.

8: Number of times Holzhauer wagered $11,914 in Daily Doubles (his daughter's birthday: 11-9-14.)

9: Number of times Holzhauer wagered $9,812 in Daily Doubles (his wedding date: 9-8-12.)

11: Number of "perfect games" -- no incorrect responses -- recorded by Holzhauer (includes clues in Final Jeopardy.)

13: Number of games Holzhauer had only one incorrect response (through 31 games.)

24: Number of games in which Holzhauer had either zero or one incorrect response (through 31 games.)

13: According to Holzhauer, approximate number of years he tried to get on "Jeopardy!" before being selected as a contestant. Holzhauer, 34, began trying in college. (Note: He reportedly took the online exam six times.)

15: Number of spots Holzhauer holds in Top 15 all-time winnings for single show (through 31 games.)

25: Number of Daily Doubles "found" by Holzhauer in the game's first round.

24: Number of times Holzhauer went "all in" on these first-round Daily Doubles.

$9,812: Amount Holzhauer wagered the only time he did not go "all in" (out of a possible bet of $10,400.)

37.15: Through 24 games, the average number of correct responses per game by Holzhauer (includes Final Jeopardy.)

35.9: Average number of correct responses per game by winnings record-holder Ken Jennings (includes Final Jeopardy.)

$42,881: Amount per game Holzhauer's winning total exceeds Ken Jennings' average winning total.

74: Number of consecutive games won by Ken Jennings in 2004.

32: Number of consecutive games won by Holzhauer Holzhauer through May 31.

75: Percentage of Daily Doubles "found" by Holzhauer through 32 games (72 out of possible 96.)

94.4: Percentage of Daily Double clues answered correctly by Holzhauer (68 out of 72.)

96.9: Percentage of Final Jeopardy clues correctly answered by Holzhauer.

68: Percentage of Final Jeopardy clues correctly answered by Ken Jennings (51-of-75.)

120: Consecutive correct responses by Holzhauer in Games 22 through 24.

$8,400: The largest amount Holzhauer has lost on one of his "all in" bets.

$19,980: Average winning total for "Jeopardy!" contestants from 2003 to 2017.

$76,944: Average winning total for Holzhauer.

$20,000: According to Holzhauer, largest amount he's lost on one of his sports bets in Las Vegas.

$25,000: Largest amount wagered by Holzhauer on a Double Daily (twice).

25,000: Approximate number of "Jeopardy!" contestants since the game show's debut in 1964.

$60,013: Holzhauer's largest Final Jeopardy wager, an record.

$64,913: Holzhauer's average margin of victory through his first 22 games.

$77,000: Previous record winning total for one game (held by Roger Craig. It stood for nearly nine years.)

$131,127: Current one-game record held by Holzhauer.

$911,020: Estimated taxes Holzhauer will owe IRS on his winnings.

$0: Estimated taxes Holzhauer will owe his home state of Nevada, one of seven states without a state income tax.

$2.462 million: Holzhauer total winnings.

$2.52 million -- Amount won by Ken Jennings over 74 regular-game victories in 2004.

13.3 million: Average daily viewers of "Jeopardy!" (Neilsen rating period ending May 5.)

8.3: Percentage of U.S. homes tuning in to watch "Jeopardy!" and/or Holzhauer.

41 percent: Increase in show's ratings over same period a year ago.

Sources: Jeopardy game statistics came primarily from www.Jeopardy.com, www.thejeopardyfan.com, www.kingjamesholzhauer.com and www.disqus.com.

• Bill Rice, Jr. is a freelance writer in Troy, Alabama. He can be reached by email at: wjricejunior@gmail.com.