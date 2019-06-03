 
First utility box wrapped in Elgin

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 6/3/2019 4:41 PM
  • Adam Buckhahn of Signs by Tomorrow wraps a utility box in Elgin with colorful art as part of a new downtown utility box art program.

  • Erin Rehberg, commissioner with Elgin Cultural Arts Commission, and her husband, Tanner Melvin, check out the first utility box in downtown Elgin wrapped with colorful art as part of a new art program. "We're excited," Rehberg said. "I think it looks great."

Downtown Elgin has its first colorful and artistic utility box, and people can sponsor more.

The new utility box wrapping program was launched this year by the cultural arts commission, which picked a design by Chicago artist Margie Criner among 20 submissions to decorate the box at the corner of Riverside Drive and Highland Avenue.

The cost was $2,500, including an honorarium for the artist and the cost of the vinyl wrap, Cultural Arts Manager Amanda Harris said.

The program now is open for sponsorships by businesses and organizations that want to have other utility boxes wrapped. There are about 40 downtown utility boxes.

The commission will select the next utility box in August, with the goal of having it wrapped by September, she said.

For more information, contact Harris at harris_a@cityofelgin.org.

