First utility box wrapped in Elgin

hello

Downtown Elgin has its first colorful and artistic utility box, and people can sponsor more.

The new utility box wrapping program was launched this year by the cultural arts commission, which picked a design by Chicago artist Margie Criner among 20 submissions to decorate the box at the corner of Riverside Drive and Highland Avenue.

The cost was $2,500, including an honorarium for the artist and the cost of the vinyl wrap, Cultural Arts Manager Amanda Harris said.

The program now is open for sponsorships by businesses and organizations that want to have other utility boxes wrapped. There are about 40 downtown utility boxes.

The commission will select the next utility box in August, with the goal of having it wrapped by September, she said.

For more information, contact Harris at harris_a@cityofelgin.org.