Ethylene oxide air testing to begin this week in Lake County

Outdoor air monitoring is set to begin this week near Vantage Specialty Chemicals in Gurnee and Medline Industries in Waukegan, Lake County officials announced Monday.

In partnership with the Lake County Health Department, the village of Gurnee and city of Waukegan have hired GHD Services, Inc. to conduct the air monitoring to help officials better understand the levels of ethylene oxide in the air.

"We are eager for the air monitoring results and look forward to reporting back to our community," Mark Pfister, executive director of the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center, said in a news release. "For a health risk analysis to be completed by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) and potential future action to be taken by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), we need to know what levels of EtO (ethylene oxide) are present in the air."

Ten air monitors are being placed in the county at four sites near Medline, four sites near Vantage, and at two remote locations, which will provide background levels of ethylene oxide. The monitors pose no health risks to residents and should not be interfered with.

Monitoring locations were chosen based on U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitoring siting criteria and factors, including meteorological data, facility emissions and property accessibility.

Samples will be collected every third day for 30 days, with additional samples collected on random dates. Monitoring canisters will be sent to a laboratory for analysis, and the first results are expected within a few weeks.

When the testing program was announced last month, Gurnee resident and Stop ETO in Lake County member Tea Tanaka said group members are glad testing will be done, but they want it to be conducted for longer than the 30-day period.

Tanaka had said the group is afraid the companies being tested will reduce the amount of ethylene oxide they normally use during the 30-day period.

Once monitoring results are received, data will be shared with Gurnee and Waukegan officials, then sent to the U.S. EPA, ATSDR, Illinois Department of Public Health and IEPA, which has regulatory authority over ethylene oxide emissions permitting in Illinois.

Results also will be shared with the public via the health department's Web page, www.lakecountyil.gov/eto, which includes answers to frequently asked questions, detailed information about the county's actions related to ethylene oxide, and contact information for the government agencies involved.

ATSDR has agreed to conduct a health risk assessment for Lake County based on the results, and health department officials have petitioned the IDPH to complete a cancer incidence assessment similar to the Willowbrook report released March 29.

Since November, the health department, Gurnee and Waukegan have urged the U.S. EPA to conduct air monitoring and conduct a town-hall meeting in Lake County.

Gurnee, Waukegan, and Lake County are sharing the cost of the independent air monitoring program. The health department is managing the project.