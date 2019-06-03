Cortland man sentenced to 6½ years for Kane County burglary spree

A Cortland man who was caught by Batavia police burglarizing a house in August 2018 has pleaded guilty to that and seven other daylight burglaries in Kane County and was sentenced to 6½ years in prison.

Christian M. Corson, 21, was on probation for a burglary case out of DeKalb when Batavia police essentially caught him in the process of burglarizing a house on the 900 block of North Forest Avenue.

Corson was charged with felony burglary and armed violence because he possessed a weapon, in this case a knife, during the commission of a felony.

In following weeks, he was charged with burglaries out of Geneva, Maple Park, South Elgin and St. Charles after authorities found evidence in his vehicle linking him to other break-ins. Corson would enter a house by cutting through a screen on a first-floor window, according to court records and authorities.

Corson was charged with: a May 10 burglary to a house in Maple Park; a July 18 burglary in South Elgin; two burglaries in Geneva on July 22; and three in St. Charles on July 24.

Friday, Corson pleaded guilty in all the felony burglary cases before Kane County Judge Kathryn Karayannis, and he was ordered to pay nearly $8,093 in restitution. Prosecutors dismissed the most severe charge of armed violence, which carried a minimum six-year prison term, in exchange for the guilty pleas.

He was sentenced in each case to 6½ years in prison but will serve the sentences concurrently, records show. Corson gets credit for 299 days served at the Kane County jail while the cases were pending and can have his prison term cut in half for good behavior.

Residential burglary has a maximum prison term of 15 years.