Images: Buffalo Grove's Inaugural Pride Parade
Updated 6/2/2019 12:27 PM
Parade goers cheer during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Danielle Grosche of Lake Zurich marches with the Seize the Stage group during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Erika Bachner of River Forest left, and her daughter Zara, 11, march during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Decals on a truck are shown during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Wallace Oclon of Gurnee, 4, left, and his sister Virginia, 6, play with bubbles blown by their mom Kim during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Alissa Parr of Palatine matches with the Temple Chai group during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Parade goers cheer during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Kyung Wohlner of Arlington Heights waves flags during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
The Free Hugs group marches during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Parade goers offer thumbs up during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Marchers from the Kingswood United Methodist Church group walk during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Jack Lehner of Wauconda, center, dances with others in the Free Hugs group during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer
Daniel Monzon of Schaumburg prepares to play electric guitar for the School of Rock group during the inaugural Buffalo Grove Pride Parade on Sunday morning.
Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer