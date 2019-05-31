Palatine schools watchdog remembered as a 'true gentleman'

Palatine resident Len A. Green was known for his community involvement, particularly keeping tabs on financial matters and other issues at Palatine Township Elementary District 15, Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 and Harper College. Green, 66, died unexpectedly this week.

Green, 66, died unexpectedly this week.

District 211 Superintendent Dan Cates and District 15 schools boss Scott Thompson reflected on Green.

"Len Green represented himself as a true gentleman," Cates said Friday. "He expressed his views with respect and dignity that could serve as an example for many. When we conducted our community engagement sessions, Len generously volunteered, and he was clearly the right person to lead a productive and dignified session among those who shared his views."

Green opposed an unprecedented 10-year teachers contract District 15 approved in 2016 and what he called excessive property tax levies by District 211. In October, he panned Harper's ultimately successful request to borrow $180 million for building projects in a Daily Herald letter to the editor.

"He always had a smile on his face, even if he was disagreeing with me," Thompson said. "It was never personal."

Visitation for Green will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive in Palatine, followed by a funeral Mass there at 10 a.m. Survivors include his wife, Wendy, and four children.