Sun-Times: R. Kelly faces more serious sex crime charges
Updated 5/30/2019 2:42 PM
Cook County prosecutors on Thursday filed a new series of sex assault charges against R. Kelly, adding 11 felony counts against the singer, including charges that carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison, the most serious he has faced yet, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.
The alleged offense happened in January 2010, according to the charges. The charging document does not contain many details, but the new case may not involve a new victim, since the initials of the victim in the latest case are the same as one of victims in the cases previously charged.
• Full report at Chicago Sun-Times
