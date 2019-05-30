Sun-Times: R. Kelly faces more serious sex crime charges

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday filed a new series of sex assault charges against R. Kelly, adding 11 felony counts against the singer, including charges that carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison, the most serious he has faced yet, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The alleged offense happened in January 2010, according to the charges. The charging document does not contain many details, but the new case may not involve a new victim, since the initials of the victim in the latest case are the same as one of victims in the cases previously charged.

• Full report at Chicago Sun-Times