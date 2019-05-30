 
Crime

Sun-Times: R. Kelly faces more serious sex crime charges

 
Andy Grimm
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 2:42 PM
  • Robert Kelly, known as R. Kelly, now faces 11 additional felony counts of sex assault charges.

Cook County prosecutors on Thursday filed a new series of sex assault charges against R. Kelly, adding 11 felony counts against the singer, including charges that carry a potential sentence of up to 30 years in prison, the most serious he has faced yet, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The alleged offense happened in January 2010, according to the charges. The charging document does not contain many details, but the new case may not involve a new victim, since the initials of the victim in the latest case are the same as one of victims in the cases previously charged.

Full report at Chicago Sun-Times

