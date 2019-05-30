O'Hare design contract awarded to Studio ORD
Mayor Lori Lightfoot was not happy with the secretive selection process that culminated in the choice of renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang to design the new $2.2 billion global terminal at O'Hare International Airport that will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion project.
But she apparently was not upset enough to order a do-over.
On Thursday, the Lightfoot administration went ahead and awarded a $160 million contract to Gang-led Studio ORD.
It's a partnership that includes Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Corgan; Milhouse Engineering and Construction, and STL Architects.
