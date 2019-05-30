 
Transportation

O'Hare design contract awarded to Studio ORD

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 4:05 PM
hello
  • The new $2.2 billion global terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion. Studio ORD, led by architect Jeanne Gang, is designing the terminal.

    The new $2.2 billion global terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion. Studio ORD, led by architect Jeanne Gang, is designing the terminal. Courtesy of Studio ORD

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was not happy with the secretive selection process that culminated in the choice of renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang to design the new $2.2 billion global terminal at O'Hare International Airport that will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion project.

But she apparently was not upset enough to order a do-over.

On Thursday, the Lightfoot administration went ahead and awarded a $160 million contract to Gang-led Studio ORD.

It's a partnership that includes Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Corgan; Milhouse Engineering and Construction, and STL Architects.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 