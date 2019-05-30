O'Hare design contract awarded to Studio ORD

The new $2.2 billion global terminal at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion. Studio ORD, led by architect Jeanne Gang, is designing the terminal. Courtesy of Studio ORD

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was not happy with the secretive selection process that culminated in the choice of renowned Chicago architect Jeanne Gang to design the new $2.2 billion global terminal at O'Hare International Airport that will be the centerpiece of a massive expansion project.

But she apparently was not upset enough to order a do-over.

On Thursday, the Lightfoot administration went ahead and awarded a $160 million contract to Gang-led Studio ORD.

It's a partnership that includes Solomon Cordwell Buenz; Corgan; Milhouse Engineering and Construction, and STL Architects.

