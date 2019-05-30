Introducing the 2018-19 Daily Herald Academic Team

Welcome to the 2018-19 Daily Herald Academic Team, featuring this year's select group of highly gifted, hardworking and dedicated high school seniors.

This year, as we have every year since the Academic Team began in 2002, the Daily Herald encouraged nominations from suburban public and private high schools in the Northwest suburbs, Lake County, DuPage County and the Fox Valley, in our quest to find and celebrate the best and brightest.

As you read on, you will meet this year's team and honorable mentions, who have all faced the toughest challenges their suburban high schools have put before them -- and mastered them.

But these students are more than just dizzyingly high ACT and SAT scores and grade-point averages. They have purpose and drive. They are eager to put their hard-won knowledge to use in the real world -- many have already started doing that -- and to do great things in their chosen fields. Without further ado, meet the 2018-19 Academic Team.