Feder: Mort Crim named to Illinois Broadcasters' Hall of Fame

hello

Mort Crim, the retired anchorman said to be the inspiration for Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy character, has been chosen for induction in the Illinois Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame.

Mort Crim, the retired anchorman said to be the inspiration for Will Ferrell's Ron Burgundy character, has been chosen for induction in the Illinois Broadcasters Association's Hall of Fame, Robert Feder writes.

A native of West Frankfort, Illinois, who holds a master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, Crim began in the news department of WLS 890-AM in the early '60s.

He briefly worked in Chicago again in the late '70s at CBS-owned WBBM-Channel 2.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.