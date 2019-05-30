 
Crime

Chicago alderman, top aide accused of racketeering

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 5/30/2019 5:24 PM
hello
  • Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke

    Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke Associated Press file photo

Chicago Alderman Edward M. Burke and his top political aide, Peter J. Andrews, were charged Thursday with racketeering in a wide-ranging 59-page indictment, which contains the most details yet of corruption allegations against one of the most powerful politicians in the city.

Among the new charges in the indictment, Burke is accused of shaking down the developer of the Old Post Office development for legal work and attempting to derail a proposed fee increase by the Field Museum, because it was not responding to his inquiry regarding a job for the child of a Burke acquaintance, former Alderman Terry Gabinski.

The charge itself, racketeering, is stunning, given that it was created to combat mobsters and organized crime, and the racketeering enterprise named in the indictment is the government of the city of Chicago itself.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Related Coverage
Related Article
Developer linked to embattled Chicago alderman indicted
 
Related Article
Prosecutors seek more time to indict Chicago alderman
 
Chicago mayor proposes reforms after alderman is charged
Related Article
Chicago mayor proposes reforms after alderman is charged
 
Related Article
More fallout for Chicago council member charged in probe
 
Preckwinkle returning all money raised at Burke's house
Related Article
Preckwinkle returning all money raised at Burke's house
 
Powerful Chicago council member charged in federal probe
Related Article
Powerful Chicago council member charged in federal probe
 
Burke accused of trying to extort Burger King
Related Article
Burke accused of trying to extort Burger King
 
Federal agents raid Chicago alderman's offices
Related Article
Federal agents raid Chicago alderman's offices
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 