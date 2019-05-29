'They really do know me here': Students fete retiring District 70 superintendent with 'honor walk'

Libertyville Elementary District 70 Superintendent Guy Schumacher kicked off his Wednesday by walking through a noisy labyrinth of student-lined hallways at Highland Middle School with a thumping drum and clashing cymbals trailing him.

But he had no complaints.

Instead, the occasion called for high-fives from Schumacher and literal signs of support from the kids, as the retiring school leader took part in an "honor walk" on another leg of what has become a farewell tour of sorts.

"The best part is they really do know me here," said Schumacher, who is stepping down after 10 years in the top post. "The notion of a legacy is beyond things. It's people."

By the time classes end next week, Schumacher will have been the honored guest at all five district schools, each saying goodbye in a different manner to an educator known for his personal involvement.

On Wednesday afternoon, students, parents, teachers, co-workers past and present, school board members, friends, business leaders, residents and neighbors feted Schumacher at Butterfield School.

At Highland, the occasion was marked with the return of former student Nate Sweitzer, who created and presented Schumacher with a framed version of a mural that will hang in the school.

Sweitzer, an art student at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, was given a general list of concepts for the mural, including Schumacher's support of the fine arts and his advancement of the "Applications of Learning Wheel," a set of six skills designed to help students in school and life.

"You can really see how the wheel is incorporated. That is Guy's vision," said Elizabeth Davis, assistant principal.

The unnamed piece depicts students within a circle playing instruments. At the bottom left, Schumacher holds a book.

"I love that he has me opening the book, and the notion of literacy coming out is amazing," said Schumacher, who appeared genuinely touched by the art as well as the awaiting reception.

"I'm honored, I'm touched, I'm overwhelmed. This is incredible, truly incredible."

Highland Family Association volunteer Amy Hieronymus was among the well wishers.

"He has made a huge difference. He has been a presence his entire career," she said.

Schumacher, a Libertyville resident, plans to stick around awhile. His next career stop will be working with student teachers at Lake Forest College.

He'll be succeeded July 1 by Matthew J. Barbini, who has served the past four years as deputy superintendent of schools for Palatine Township Elementary District 15.