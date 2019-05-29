Police: Man kicked in South Elgin apartment door, started fight

A 29-year-old St. Charles man faces home invasion charges after police said he kicked down the door of a woman's South Elgin apartment late Tuesday night and fought with a man there.

Alan Lopez-Farias, of the 800 block of Geneva Road, is charged with home invasion/causing injury, criminal damage to property and trespassing, accused of the break-in on the 1000 block of Kane Street, according to Kane County court records and police.

South Elgin police Sgt. Brian Polkinghorn said authorities were called about 11:35 p.m. to Kane Street for a report of a man who kicked down the apartment's exterior door and a bedroom door, and was fighting with another man.

Polkinghorn could not immediately specify if officers had to break up the fight between Lopez-Farias and the other man, a 34-year-old from Glendale Heights, or if it was over when they arrived. The Glendale Heights man and the woman, 29, told police Lopez-Farias came to the door and refused to leave, police said.

Lopez-Farias also broke a plastic fan and container in the process of entering the apartment, Polkinghorn said. He was not armed and paramedics did not have to be called to the scene.

Bail for Lopez-Farias was set Wednesday at $100,000, meaning he must post $10,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending. He is next due in court June 7.

Lopez-Farias faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of home invasion.

Court records show he is on probation for violating an order of protection obtained by a different woman.

In a June 2017 petition seeking that order, the woman states Lopez-Farias called her obscene names, harassed her, stood outside her bedroom window for two hours while he texted, and threatened to injure her and damage her car, according to court records.

Lopez-Farias was charged with misdemeanor violation of an order of protection in mid-June 2017; he was accused of going to her driveway and yelling at her, records show. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation through June 2019.

He could be resentenced to up to a year in jail if found to have violated his probation.