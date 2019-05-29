Palatine Township Republicans hosting U.S. Senate candidate

Palatine-area Republicans will roll out the welcome mat Saturday for a woman hoping to defeat Democratic U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin in 2020.

Belleville resident Peggy Hubbard will be featured at the Palatine Township Republican Organization's regular monthly meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, June 1. The gathering, which is free, will be in the organization's office, 765 N. Quentin Road in Palatine.

Palatine Township Republican Committeeman Aaron Del Mar is excited to have Hubbard as a guest.

"Peggy is a Navy veteran, former police officer, an NRA member and Harley-Davidson enthusiast," Del Mar said. "She is 100% pro-life, supports our men in blue and will stand with our president to crack down on illegal immigration and fight for those forgotten communities of Illinois."

Del Mar said Hubbard plans to tell the audience about her plan to defeat Durbin, who earlier this year announced he's seeking re-election.