Full state Senate approves recreational marijuana use

hello

The full state Senate approved legalizing recreational marijuana use in a quick 38-17 vote Wednesday evening.

The legislation, passed after about 40 minutes of debate, now goes to the House. The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn Friday.

The long-awaited plan had just received a Senate committee endorsement.

With opposition from law enforcement groups and other groups, bill sponsors scaled back the expungement provisions in the measure and narrowed down home grow for just medical marijuana patients, among other changes, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Adults 21 and older could legally buy marijuana from licensed dispensaries and could possess up to one ounce (30 grams) under the plan the Executive Committee approved 13-3 on Wednesday.

Chicago Democratic Sen. Heather Steans has garnered some Republican support in her quest for Illinois to join 10 other states in allowing recreational use.

Changes include allowing only medical marijuana patients to have up to five plants in a home, and scaling back expungements. Convictions dealing with amounts of cannabis up to 30 grams will be dealt with through the governor's clemency process, which does not require individuals to initiate the process. For amounts of 30 to 500 grams, the state's attorney or an individual can petition the court to vacate the conviction. The original language would have automatically expunged an estimated 800,000 convictions.

Designed to address concerns about impaired driving, new language would also add a DUI Task Force led by Illinois State Police to examine best practices, the Sun-Times reports.

New conflict of interest provisions were also added, which would ban lawmakers and their family members, as well as state employees from being able to get a cannabis business license for two years.

A significant percentage of northwest suburban Democrats had balked or wavered on the legislation, led by Rep. Marty Moylan of Des Plaines. "They're going to try and cut deals to get votes," Moylan said last week.

The Daily Herald had reached out to 24 suburban Democrats. Twelve responded, and of those, eight were uncommitted or disagreed with the version of the legislation before it was revised.

"I have concerns regarding the expungement language, and I don't support allowing homegrown plants," Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Fred Crespo of Hoffman Estates said last week. "Additionally, I'm also concerned about how difficult it would be for law enforcement to determine if someone is driving under the influence."

Illinoisans cultivating their own weed also was a deal-breaker for Sen. Laura Murphy of Des Plaines. She said was worried about "the availability of roadside detection, and the current allocation of funding for local law enforcement."

Arlington Heights Rep. Mark Walker was a yes vote last week.

"It's a close call, but I think the benefits of government regulation and product safety outweigh the public risks. We should have learned that Prohibition causes more problems than it fixes, when we did it with alcohol," Walker said.