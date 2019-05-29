Feder: Santita Jackson to host mornings on progressive talk WCPT
Updated 5/29/2019 10:26 AM
hello
Santita Jackson, the Chicago radio personality and political commentator, has been hired as morning host at WCPT 820-AM, the Newsweb Radio progressive talk station, Robert Feder writes.
Jackson, eldest daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, will succeed Bill Press, who's stepping down from the syndicated program he has hosted for 14 years. Jackson's show, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. weekdays, will debut Monday.
Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.