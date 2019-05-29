Feder: Santita Jackson to host mornings on progressive talk WCPT

Santita Jackson, the Chicago radio personality and political commentator, has been hired as morning host at WCPT 820-AM, the Newsweb Radio progressive talk station

Jackson, eldest daughter of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, will succeed Bill Press, who's stepping down from the syndicated program he has hosted for 14 years. Jackson's show, airing from 6 to 8 a.m. weekdays, will debut Monday.

