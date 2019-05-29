Feder: Kris Kridel to retire from WBBM Newsradio

hello

Kris Kridel, who's been an admired and authoritative news anchor at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM for 34 years, is retiring.

Kris Kridel, one of Chicago radio's premier journalists and one of its most familiar voices, is retiring after 34 years as a news anchor at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.

Kridel's announcement came just two months after she cut back to part-time status and stepped down as afternoon drive anchor at the Entercom all-news station. Most recently she has been anchoring from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays, including the "Noon Business Hour," which she has co-hosted since 2001.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.