Feder: Kris Kridel to retire from WBBM Newsradio
Updated 5/29/2019 6:38 AM
Kris Kridel, one of Chicago radio's premier journalists and one of its most familiar voices, is retiring after 34 years as a news anchor at WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, Robert Feder writes.
Kridel's announcement came just two months after she cut back to part-time status and stepped down as afternoon drive anchor at the Entercom all-news station. Most recently she has been anchoring from noon to 3 p.m. weekdays, including the "Noon Business Hour," which she has co-hosted since 2001.
