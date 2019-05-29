Bartlett police investigating death on Bryn Mawr Avenue

Bartlett police were investigating a death Wednesday evening at a home on the 700 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, authorities said.

"There is no immediate threat to the public," Cmdr. Michael McGuigan said. "We may have more information (Thursday)."

The DuPage County coroner's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday night about the death.