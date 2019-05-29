Bartlett police investigating death on Bryn Mawr Avenue
Updated 5/29/2019 10:32 PM
hello
Bartlett police were investigating a death Wednesday evening at a home on the 700 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, authorities said.
"There is no immediate threat to the public," Cmdr. Michael McGuigan said. "We may have more information (Thursday)."
The DuPage County coroner's office did not immediately respond to an inquiry Wednesday night about the death.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.