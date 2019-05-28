Huntley man who died after boat capsized in Arlington Heights identified

Cook County authorities this morning identified David J. Fournier as the Huntley man who died Monday after the paddle boat he was riding on an Arlington Heights lake capsized.

Fournier, 44, was pronounced dead at 4:41 p.m. Monday, a little more than an hour after police responded to a 911 call from the 4000 block of North Terramere Drive, on the north side of the village, regarding several people in the water at Lake Terramere.

Arriving officers were told all boat occupants were out of the water, but CPR was being performed on an unresponsive man, police said Monday.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department took over care of the man and took him to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

A second adult and two young children who were on the boat were evaluated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

A preliminary investigation found no sign of criminal activity, and police don't suspect foul play, police said.

A determination of cause of death is pending an autopsy, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.