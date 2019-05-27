Stevenson High team places fourth in national quiz tournament

Stevenson High School students 12th-grader Olivia Lamberti, 10th-graders David Lee and Arjun Nageswaran, and 11th-grader Govind Prabhakar placed fourth at this weekend's 2019 NAQT High School National Championship Tournament. Courtesy of National Academic Quiz Tournaments

Adlai E. Stevenson High School placed fourth at the 2019 NAQT High School National Championship Tournament this weekend in Atlanta.

The National Academic Quiz Tournaments (NAQT) brought together some of the brightest young minds in the country for the quiz bowl with 336 high school teams competing in what Slate once called the "Super Bowl of the mind." This year's championship was sponsored by LetterOne.

Quiz bowl is a fast-paced academic, interscholastic activity for teams of four students testing their knowledge about science, math, history, literature, mythology, geography, social science, current events, sports and popular culture. Tournaments cultivate analytical thinking, tests understanding and encourage collaboration and teamwork.

Stevenson's team comprised 12th-grader Olivia Lamberti, 10th-graders David Lee and Arjun Nageswaran, and 11th-grader Govind Prabhakar.