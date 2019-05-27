Man dies after paddle boat capsizes on Lake Terramere in Arlington Heights

A 44-year-old Huntley man died Monday after the paddle boat he was riding on Lake Terramere in Arlington Heights capsized, according to a news release from the Arlington Heights Police Department.

Police were called to the scene in the 4000 block of North Terramere Drive around 3:30 p.m. after numerous 911 calls reported that several people were in the lake after the boat capsized, the release said.

Arriving police were told all boat occupants were out of the water, but CPR was being performed on an unresponsive man, according to the release.

The Arlington Heights Fire Department took over care of the man and transported him to Northwest Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the release said.

A second adult and two young children who were on the boat were evaluated at the scene and not taken to the hospital, according to the release.

A preliminary investigation found no sign of criminal activity, and police don't suspect foul play, the release said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office will determine the man's cause of death Tuesday, according to the release.