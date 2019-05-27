Man, 54, killed in Blackberry Township crash

Kane County authorities are investigating a one-car crash Monday morning in which a 54-year-old Hinckley man was killed in Blackberry Township.

According to the Kane County sheriff's office, deputies were called at 1:10 a.m. to the 44W800 block of Main Street, west of Route 47, for a crash with injuries.

A 2004 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Scott C. Doyens, of the 300 block of East McKinley Avenue, went off the road, struck a tree and rolled over, the sheriff's office said.

Doyens was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating the crash are working to determine the cause, according to the sheriff's office.