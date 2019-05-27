Arlington Heights firefighters called for water rescue
Updated 5/27/2019 5:01 PM
hello
Arlington Heights police and fire crews responded to a call Monday afternoon for a water rescue at Lake Terramere on village's north side, authorities confirmed.
A fire department boat and fire crews were sent to the Terramere subdivision. Police were blocking the area at Salem Drive and Terramere Avenue.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.