Police: Elgin man killed in crash Sunday morning

A 50-year-old Elgin man died Sunday after the SUV he was driving collided with another vehicle on the northwest side of the city, police said.

Officers responding to reports of the two-vehicle crash about 10:45 a.m. arrived at McLean Boulevard and Weatherstone Drive to find a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse that had been involved in a collision, Elgin police said.

Both drivers were taken to a hospital by ambulance, where the 50-year-old driver of the Traverse was pronounced dead. His name was being withheld Sunday pending notification of next of kin.

A condition update on the second driver was not immediately available.

McLean Boulevard was shutdown for approximately three hours while the Elgin Police Department's Traffic Unit investigated the crash. Anyone with information that could assist is asked to call (847) 289-2616.