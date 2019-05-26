Elgin man killed in crash Sunday morning
Updated 5/26/2019 6:17 PM
A 50-year-old Elgin man died Sunday after the SUV he was driving collided with another vehicle on the northwest side of the city, police said.
Officers arrived at McLean Boulevard and Weatherstone Drive to find a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse had been involved in a collision about 10:45 a.m., Elgin police said.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where the 50-year-old driver of the Traverse was pronounced dead. His name was being withheld Sunday pending notification of family.
A condition update on the second driver was not immediately available.
McLean Boulevard was shut down for approximately three hours during the investigation. Anyone with information about the crash should call (847) 289-2616.
