6 new attractions to check out this summer in the suburbs

A menagerie of more than 40 life-size animal sculptures made from millions of colored Lego bricks greets visitors to the Brookfield Zoo this summer as part of its "Brick Safari." Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

Santa's Village in East Dundee is among the Chicago area theme parks featured in Elmhurst History Museum's new exhibition "Worlds of Wonder: Remembering Chicagoland's Amusement Parks." Courtesy of Jeremy Thompson/Creative Commons

The Elmhurst History Museum debuts a new exhibition this month titled "Worlds of Wonder: Remembering Chicagoland's Amusement Parks" that includes photographs from Riverview Park, once the world's largest amusement park. Courtesy of Chuck Wlodarczyk, Riverview Publications

Summer typically means barbecues, baseball and beaches. But 2019 promises some additions to the suburban staples, including new exhibits, a theater premiere and the debut of one of the fastest roller coasters ever constructed.

Here's a look at six new options for the next few months.

1. "Remembering Chicago's Amusement Parks" exhibit.

Elmhurst History Museum celebrates such beloved Chicago area destinations as Santa's Village in East Dundee and Riverview in Chicago in its new exhibit "Worlds of Wonder: Remembering Chicagoland's Amusement Parks." The exhibition, which opened May 17 and runs through Aug. 18, recalls the thrills of the first Ferris wheel at the 1893 World's Columbian Exposition and shares photos, videos and artifacts of Santa's Village, Kiddieland and more. elmhursthistory.org.

The new Maxx Force roller coaster will be the fastest at Six Flags Great America in Gurnee. - Courtesy of Six Flags Great America

2. To the max in Gurnee.

Speaking of amusement parks, Gurnee's Great America promises record-breaking thrills courtesy of Maxx Force. Inspired by a Formula One racing car, the coaster will be the fastest in the park. Reaching 78 miles per hour in less than two seconds, park officials claim it is the fastest launch coaster in North America. For thrill seekers keeping track, it boasts a record-breaking 60-mph zero-G roll and, at 175 feet, has the world's highest double inversion. There's no debut date set yet, but officials say the coaster will premiere this season. sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Millions of Legos were used to create a plastic brick menagerie at Brookfield Zoo. - Courtesy of Brookfield Zoo

3. Lego creatures.

More than 40 life-size animal sculptures made from millions of colored Lego bricks greet visitors to the Brookfield Zoo this summer as part of its "Brick Safari." The sculptures recall such Brookfield inhabitants as lions, giraffes and snow leopards as well as more exotic animals including giant pandas. zs.org/BrickSafari.

Also in the suburbs is the traveling exhibit "Nature Connects: Art with Lego Bricks." It returns to Lisle's Morton Arboretum this weekend and runs through Sept. 15 with three new displays: a bee midflight, a woodpecker and an oak tree growing from an acorn. mortonarb.org.

The Spring Awakening EDM festival has moved to Hoffman Estates. The event will run June 7 to 9 near Sears Centre. - Courtesy of React

4. Electronica in Hoffman Estates.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 electronic music fans are expected to converge on Hoffman Estates June 7 to 9 for the Spring Awakening Festival showcasing progressive house, techno, dubstep, trance, trap and other styles of Electronic Dance Music, otherwise known as EDM. This marks the suburban debut of the 18-and-older fest, and headliners include DJ Snake, GRiZ, Illenium, Martin Garrix, Rezz and Zedd. springawakeningfestival.com.

5. New tuner in Lincolnshire.

Marriott Theatre premieres "Darling Grenadine," a new, semi-autobiographical musical by composer/lyricist/writer Daniel Zaitchik about love in its various incarnations. The tuner centers on Harry, a commercial composer with a hit jingle to his credit, and his relationships with his girlfriend Louise, his brother Paul and his best four-legged pal, also named Paul. marriotttheatre.com.

6. Chicago Shakes in Aurora.

For the first time, Chicago Shakespeare Theater will bring its annual Shakespeare in the Parks' touring production of "The Comedy of Errors" to the suburbs. A collaboration between CST, the city of Chicago and the Chicago Park District, the 75-minute production will play the Thomas J. Weisner RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Aug. 3. Director/choreographer David H. Bell adapts William Shakespeare's early comedy about two sets of identical twins separated at birth who unexpectedly wind up in the same city where mishaps, mistaken identities and mayhem ensues. Admission is free. riveredgeaurora.com or chicagoshakes.com/parks.