Teens released from hospital after being found unconscious during hazmat situation in Lincolnshire

Everyone affected Thursday afternoon by an unknown substance near a pool at a Lincolnshire condo complex have been released from hospitals, authorities said.

Two teens were found unconscious but breathing and 12 other people, including six police officers and four firefighters, also were taken to hospitals for exposure to an undetermined substance.

The cause is under investigation but an equipment/mechanical failure in the enclosed pool maintenance room is suspected, according to Lincolnshire-Riverwoods Fire Protection District Chief Tom Krueger.

He said the cause may be a combination of chemical and/or carbon monoxide due to mechanical equipment failure.

Preliminary information suggested a possible chlorine or carbon monoxide leak from a recent pool servicing, police said, and the call was treated as a hazardous materials situation.

Police were dispatched to the outdoor community pool in the gated Village Green Condominiums about 2:20 p.m. for two people who were unconscious but breathing, according to Lincolnshire police.

Both were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and initially listed in serious condition. The pair and all others were released Thursday evening, police and fire officials reported Friday morning.

The two found unconscious were a 16-year-old girl and 17-year old boy who live in the complex. Witnesses told police the boy was overcome and collapsed as he was requesting help from a person near the outside area of the pool, according to Lincolnshire police.

The pool is private and there is no public access, Krueger said.