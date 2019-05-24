Pickleball coming to Hawthorn Woods

hello

Hawthorn Woods public works employees have begun installation of a pickleball court at Bridlewoods Park, east of Route 12 and north of North Old McHenry Road. Weather permitting, the resurfacing should be completed and the court open for play by June 1. Pickleball is a paddle sport for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn, but can develop into a competitive game for experienced players. Visit www.usapa.org to learn about the game or call (847) 438-5500.